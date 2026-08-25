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The live Tigres Fan Token price today is 0.01011123 USD.TIGRES market cap is 48,407 USD. Track real-time TIGRES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Tigres Fan Token price today is 0.01011123 USD.TIGRES market cap is 48,407 USD. Track real-time TIGRES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Tigres Fan Token Logo

Tigres Fan Token Price (TIGRES)

Unlisted

1 TIGRES to USD Live Price:

$0.01007265
$0.01007265$0.01007265
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:36:34 (UTC+8)

Tigres Fan Token Price Today

The live Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) price today is $ 0.01011123, with a 4.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIGRES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01011123 per TIGRES.

Tigres Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,407, with a circulating supply of 4.82M TIGRES. During the last 24 hours, TIGRES traded between $ 0.01013709 (low) and $ 0.01166471 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.98, while the all-time low was $ 0.00812071.

In short-term performance, TIGRES moved -3.98% in the last hour and -2.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.54.

Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) Market Information

$ 48.41K
$ 48.41K$ 48.41K

$ 81.54
$ 81.54$ 81.54

$ 200.95K
$ 200.95K$ 200.95K

4.82M
4.82M 4.82M

20,000,000.0
20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tigres Fan Token is $ 48.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.54. The circulating supply of TIGRES is 4.82M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 200.95K.

Tigres Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01013709
$ 0.01013709$ 0.01013709
24H Low
$ 0.01166471
$ 0.01166471$ 0.01166471
24H High

$ 0.01013709
$ 0.01013709$ 0.01013709

$ 0.01166471
$ 0.01166471$ 0.01166471

$ 9.98
$ 9.98$ 9.98

$ 0.00812071
$ 0.00812071$ 0.00812071

-3.98%

-4.47%

-2.00%

-2.00%

Price Prediction for Tigres Fan Token

Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TIGRES in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Tigres Fan Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Tigres Fan Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TIGRES price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Tigres Fan Token Price Prediction.

What is Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES)

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA, and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.

The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform includes some of the biggest sporting organizations in the world such as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, Aston Martin, just to name a few.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Tigres Fan Token

What is Tigres Fan Token about?

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports to have a say in their favorite teams, leagues, or clubs. Through Socios.com, fans can participate in certain club decisions, such as choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium or selecting fighters for MMA matchups. Additionally, Fan Token holders gain access to unique experiences like player meet and greets and training day events.

What makes Tigres Fan Token unique?

The Socios.com platform hosts Fan Tokens from some of the world's biggest sporting organizations, including FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, and Aston Martin, among others.

What is the live trading price of Tigres Fan Token today?

The current trading price of Tigres Fan Token stands at ₦13.7310854684510395188000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for TIGRES?

TIGRES recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Tigres Fan Token?

In the last 24 hours, Tigres Fan Token has seen a price movement of -4.47%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Tigres Fan Token traded in today?

Within the past day, Tigres Fan Token fluctuated between ₦13.7662034382938918604000 and ₦15.8407167055536789476000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tigres Fan Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:36:34 (UTC+8)

Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
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