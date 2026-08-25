Tigres Fan Token Price Today

The live Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) price today is $ 0.01011123, with a 4.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIGRES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01011123 per TIGRES.

Tigres Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,407, with a circulating supply of 4.82M TIGRES. During the last 24 hours, TIGRES traded between $ 0.01013709 (low) and $ 0.01166471 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.98, while the all-time low was $ 0.00812071.

In short-term performance, TIGRES moved -3.98% in the last hour and -2.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.54.

Tigres Fan Token (TIGRES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.41K$ 48.41K $ 48.41K Volume (24H) $ 81.54$ 81.54 $ 81.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 200.95K$ 200.95K $ 200.95K Circulation Supply 4.82M 4.82M 4.82M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tigres Fan Token is $ 48.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.54. The circulating supply of TIGRES is 4.82M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 200.95K.