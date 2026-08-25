About Tigra Tigra is no ordinary cat. As part of the Buterin household, Tigra forms a dynamic duo, often featured by Maia Buterin. With a sleek and mischief-filled demeanor, Tigra complements Hemule's charm, and together they embody the heart and soul of the Buterin family.

What is today's price of Tigra (TIGRA)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.38%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TIGRA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TIGRA is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Tigra?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TIGRA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Tigra today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦38928527.59146191896000, positioning Tigra at rank #7017 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TIGRA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Tigra?

The recent price movement of -1.38% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.