Tidal Finance Price Today

The live Tidal Finance (TIDAL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIDAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TIDAL.

Tidal Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,218.72, with a circulating supply of 7.89B TIDAL. During the last 24 hours, TIDAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05676, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, TIDAL moved -- in the last hour and -3.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.22K$ 17.22K $ 17.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.29K$ 43.29K $ 43.29K Circulation Supply 7.89B 7.89B 7.89B Total Supply 19,838,000,001.0 19,838,000,001.0 19,838,000,001.0

The current Market Cap of Tidal Finance is $ 17.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TIDAL is 7.89B, with a total supply of 19838000001.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.29K.