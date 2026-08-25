What is Thumb about?

Thumb is a community-based meme token on the Solana network. It embraces the iconic crying cat meme with its thumb up to symbolize positive energy, whether you're happy or sad.

What makes Thumb unique?

Thumb was born from the depths of the global market dump and signals optimism in life's toughest battles. It has an extensive list of content creators making memes, video content, and soon there will also be podcasts available to listen to from August 8.

What is the current live price of Thumb?

Thumb is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.04% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the THUMB market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Thumb's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7320, supported by a market capitalization of ₦33010348.45089152048000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 206888825.749097 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Thumb's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.