Threshold USD Price Today

The live Threshold USD (THUSD) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current THUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per THUSD.

Threshold USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 516,856, with a circulating supply of 516.43K THUSD. During the last 24 hours, THUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.75, while the all-time low was $ 0.28349.

In short-term performance, THUSD moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.45.

Threshold USD (THUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 516.86K$ 516.86K $ 516.86K Volume (24H) $ 37.45$ 37.45 $ 37.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 200.71M$ 200.71M $ 200.71M Circulation Supply 516.43K 516.43K 516.43K Total Supply 200,539,902.4956891 200,539,902.4956891 200,539,902.4956891

The current Market Cap of Threshold USD is $ 516.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.45. The circulating supply of THUSD is 516.43K, with a total supply of 200539902.4956891. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 200.71M.