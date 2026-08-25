About ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals ThreatSlayerAI is here to protect Web2 and Web3 with AI, proudly powered and created by the team behind Interlock and the $ILOCK token. Uniqueness of ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals ThreatSlayerAI pairs perfectly with ThreatSlayer, our AI-powered browser extension that allows you to earn $ILOCK tokens while being kept safe from web-based threats.

What's Next for ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals Looking ahead, Interlock plans to integrate $SLAYER and $ILOCK for a unified and enhanced experience.

What is the current price of ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals?

ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals (SLAYER) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Cybersecurity,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem sector, SLAYER often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is SLAYER being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, SLAYER recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of SLAYER?

ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals currently holds market rank #7891 with a market capitalization of ₦17002542.9978720815900000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Cybersecurity,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem segment, SLAYER demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.