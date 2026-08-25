THORSTARTER is a decentralized protocol to increase and relay liquidity through the native THORChain network. THORSTARTER allows users to efficiently and safely swap long tail crypto assets, and allows any smart contract enabled blockchain to access liquidity from any other THORChain-compatible chain. THORSTARTER will act as an IDO platform for new projects, providing them with deep liquidity right from the start. Alternatively, Thorstarter will enable existing projects to reach investors and participants across multiple blockchains by creating a liquidity pool for their token paired with XRUNE. THORSTARTER complements the THORChain ecosystem, and benefits from its liquidity and capabilities, while also extending its utility.

What is the current trading price of Thorstarter?

Thorstarter (XRUNE) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Thorstarter's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Fantom Ecosystem,Olympus Pro Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Terra Classic Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in XRUNE?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Thorstarter's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4860 with a market capitalization of ₦206779115.00624893652000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about XRUNE?

With 474968687.79487145 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Thorstarter's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Thorstarter stack up against similar assets?

Against other Fantom Ecosystem,Olympus Pro Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Terra Classic Ecosystem tokens, XRUNE continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.