Which blockchain network does This Is My Iguana run on?

This Is My Iguana operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TIMI?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 19.48% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does This Is My Iguana belong to?

This Is My Iguana falls under the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,Base Native category. This classification helps investors compare TIMI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of This Is My Iguana?

Its market capitalization is ₦77672366.71043242576000, placing the asset at rank #6167. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TIMI is currently circulating?

There are 942225507.7814456 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for This Is My Iguana today?

Over the past day, TIMI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, This Is My Iguana fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.