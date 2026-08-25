About Theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou Theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou (ticker: WAIT) is a memecoin inspired by the viral TikTok trend from September 2024, set to the iconic lyrics "Wait, They Don't Love You Like I Love You" from Maps by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The trend featured two popular dances: one by TikToker @southernbellesuzie, with a bouncy, finger-pointing groove, and another by @user_18373563848, which combined hip-shaking moves with a playful "stop" hand gesture. Uniqueness of Theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou WAIT captures the energy and fun of this viral moment, turning it into a token for fans of internet culture, memes, and nostalgia. It’s designed as a lighthearted way to celebrate this unique cultural flashpoint rather than as a utility-driven cryptocurrency. Purpose of Theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou WAIT is designed as a lighthearted way to celebrate this unique cultural flashpoint, focusing on building a community of people who love connecting over shared memories and viral trends.

What is the current live price of theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou?

theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.41% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the WAIT market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7534, supported by a market capitalization of ₦24173955.644609389716000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 998964495.485602 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.