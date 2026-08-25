TheTrenches Price Today

The live TheTrenches (TRENCHES) price today is $ 0, with a 9.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRENCHES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRENCHES.

TheTrenches currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,095, with a circulating supply of 999.74M TRENCHES. During the last 24 hours, TRENCHES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00720189, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRENCHES moved -0.51% in the last hour and +27.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TheTrenches (TRENCHES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.10K$ 22.10K $ 22.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.10K$ 22.10K $ 22.10K Circulation Supply 999.74M 999.74M 999.74M Total Supply 999,744,687.326494 999,744,687.326494 999,744,687.326494

The current Market Cap of TheTrenches is $ 22.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRENCHES is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999744687.326494. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.10K.