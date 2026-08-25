TheSpaceShibaInu Price Today

The live TheSpaceShibaInu (ASTROID) price today is $ 0, with a 3.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTROID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ASTROID.

TheSpaceShibaInu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,565, with a circulating supply of 998.79M ASTROID. During the last 24 hours, ASTROID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ASTROID moved -0.02% in the last hour and -14.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TheSpaceShibaInu (ASTROID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.57K$ 25.57K $ 25.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.57K$ 25.57K $ 25.57K Circulation Supply 998.79M 998.79M 998.79M Total Supply 998,792,608.815865 998,792,608.815865 998,792,608.815865

The current Market Cap of TheSpaceShibaInu is $ 25.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASTROID is 998.79M, with a total supply of 998792608.815865. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.57K.