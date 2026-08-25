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The live Thermo Fisher xStock price today is 636.19 USD.TMOX market cap is 316,211 USD. Track real-time TMOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Thermo Fisher xStock price today is 636.19 USD.TMOX market cap is 316,211 USD. Track real-time TMOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Thermo Fisher xStock Logo

Thermo Fisher xStock Price (TMOX)

Unlisted

1 TMOX to USD Live Price:

$636.25
$636.25$636.25
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:31:58 (UTC+8)

Thermo Fisher xStock Price Today

The live Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) price today is $ 636.19, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current TMOX to USD conversion rate is $ 636.19 per TMOX.

Thermo Fisher xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 316,211, with a circulating supply of 497.04 TMOX. During the last 24 hours, TMOX traded between $ 625.07 (low) and $ 636.34 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 157,275, while the all-time low was $ 427.34.

In short-term performance, TMOX moved -- in the last hour and +6.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 125.69.

Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Market Information

$ 316.21K
$ 316.21K$ 316.21K

$ 125.69
$ 125.69$ 125.69

$ 115.86M
$ 115.86M$ 115.86M

497.04
497.04 497.04

182,114.670031432
182,114.670031432 182,114.670031432

The current Market Cap of Thermo Fisher xStock is $ 316.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 125.69. The circulating supply of TMOX is 497.04, with a total supply of 182114.670031432. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.86M.

Thermo Fisher xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 625.07
$ 625.07$ 625.07
24H Low
$ 636.34
$ 636.34$ 636.34
24H High

$ 625.07
$ 625.07$ 625.07

$ 636.34
$ 636.34$ 636.34

$ 157,275
$ 157,275$ 157,275

$ 427.34
$ 427.34$ 427.34

--

+1.79%

+6.13%

+6.13%

Price Prediction for Thermo Fisher xStock

Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TMOX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Thermo Fisher xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Thermo Fisher xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TMOX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Thermo Fisher xStock Price Prediction.

What is Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

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About Thermo Fisher xStock

What is the live trading price of Thermo Fisher xStock today?

The current trading price of Thermo Fisher xStock stands at ₦863948.2302522904564000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for TMOX?

TMOX recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Thermo Fisher xStock?

In the last 24 hours, Thermo Fisher xStock has seen a price movement of 1.78%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Thermo Fisher xStock traded in today?

Within the past day, Thermo Fisher xStock fluctuated between ₦848847.2316191691092000 and ₦864151.9307734206904000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Thermo Fisher xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:31:58 (UTC+8)

Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Important Industry Updates

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02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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