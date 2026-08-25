Thermo Fisher xStock Price Today

The live Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) price today is $ 636.19, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current TMOX to USD conversion rate is $ 636.19 per TMOX.

Thermo Fisher xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 316,211, with a circulating supply of 497.04 TMOX. During the last 24 hours, TMOX traded between $ 625.07 (low) and $ 636.34 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 157,275, while the all-time low was $ 427.34.

In short-term performance, TMOX moved -- in the last hour and +6.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 125.69.

Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 316.21K$ 316.21K $ 316.21K Volume (24H) $ 125.69$ 125.69 $ 125.69 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.86M$ 115.86M $ 115.86M Circulation Supply 497.04 497.04 497.04 Total Supply 182,114.670031432 182,114.670031432 182,114.670031432

The current Market Cap of Thermo Fisher xStock is $ 316.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 125.69. The circulating supply of TMOX is 497.04, with a total supply of 182114.670031432. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.86M.