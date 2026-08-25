TheContentForge Price Today

The live TheContentForge (SPARQ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPARQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPARQ.

TheContentForge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 401,381, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M SPARQ. During the last 24 hours, SPARQ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00354506, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPARQ moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.15K.

TheContentForge (SPARQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 401.38K$ 401.38K $ 401.38K Volume (24H) $ 74.15K$ 74.15K $ 74.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 401.38K$ 401.38K $ 401.38K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 996,798,294.7308294 996,798,294.7308294 996,798,294.7308294

The current Market Cap of TheContentForge is $ 401.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.15K. The circulating supply of SPARQ is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 996798294.7308294. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 401.38K.