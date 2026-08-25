What is TheCat about?

TheCat is on a mission to introduce the next billion "normies" to the Solana blockchain. In a universe where each blockchain has its own unique eye color, Solana stands out with its distinctive Solana-colored eyes. However, many individuals remain unaware of this captivating world.

What makes TheCat unique?

TheCat is unique because it aims to reveal the wonders of Solana to everyone, especially those unfamiliar with crypto. With its radiant eyes and formidable presence, TheCat is a symbol of Solana's brilliance and its goal to Solaneyez the world.

What is the current price of TheCat?

The live price of TheCat (THECAT) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is TheCat positioned in the market?

TheCat currently sits at market rank #4249, supported by a market capitalization of ₦356717636.59631737768000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of THECAT?

The circulating supply of THECAT is 789714948.043307 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of TheCat?

During the last 24 hours, TheCat traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is TheCat from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

TheCat reached an all-time high of ₦9.5862144245625221180000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is THECAT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for TheCat?

The current price movement of 1.98% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.