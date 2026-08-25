What is the current price of The wife of Pepe The Frog?

The wife of Pepe The Frog is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.31% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of The wife of Pepe The Frog is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PEEPA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦25001129.1407803019276000, placing the asset at rank #7498 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is The wife of Pepe The Frog's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PEEPA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999385723.130154 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does The wife of Pepe The Frog fall under?

The wife of Pepe The Frog is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PEEPA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PEEPA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.