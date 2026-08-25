What is The Society Library about?

The Society Library is a charity organization that integrates traditional charitable giving with cryptocurrency. It began when a volunteer and former teammate/supporter tweeted to his followers to donate crypto to the charity’s wallet on the night of October 27th. This led to various meme-coin donations and an anonymous creator gifting the $SL coin, with 50% of it going to the Society Library.

What makes The Society Library unique?

The Society Library stands out for its embrace of cryptocurrency donations. When presented with the $SL coin, the organization chose to embrace the opportunity rather than ignore, return, or dump it, demonstrating its adaptability and openness to innovation in charitable giving.

What's the history of The Society Library?

The Society Library's history took a significant turn on October 27th when a volunteer and former teammate/supporter tweeted a call for crypto donations. This led to the creation of the $SL coin, with 50% gifted to the organization, marking a pivotal moment in its engagement with cryptocurrency.

What's next for The Society Library?

As of now, the Society Library has chosen to hold the $SL coin, indicating a strategic decision to see how this cryptocurrency integration will evolve and benefit the organization in the future.

What can The Society Library be used for?

The Society Library can be used for accepting and managing cryptocurrency donations, including meme coins and the $SL coin, which was gifted to the organization. This allows for a modern and innovative approach to charitable giving and fundraising.

What is the current trading price of The Society Library?

The Society Library (SL) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing The Society Library's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SL?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is The Society Library's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6367 with a market capitalization of ₦62434209.72641672100000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SL?

With 592926027.140418 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to The Society Library's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does The Society Library stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, SL continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.