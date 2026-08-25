The Singularity Price Today

The live The Singularity (SINGULARITY) price today is $ 0, with a 41.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SINGULARITY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SINGULARITY.

The Singularity currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 125,196, with a circulating supply of 999.84M SINGULARITY. During the last 24 hours, SINGULARITY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00118924, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SINGULARITY moved +0.60% in the last hour and +61.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.81K.

The Singularity (SINGULARITY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.20K$ 125.20K $ 125.20K Volume (24H) $ 7.81K$ 7.81K $ 7.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 125.20K$ 125.20K $ 125.20K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,838,466.525938 999,838,466.525938 999,838,466.525938

The current Market Cap of The Singularity is $ 125.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.81K. The circulating supply of SINGULARITY is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999838466.525938. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.20K.