What is The RugCoon about?

The RugCoon is about poking fun at the amount of rug pulls that are launched and made each day on the Solana blockchain. It's a satirical jab at the general ecosystem, and ties in with the "sneaky" nature / perception of raccoons as an animal.

What makes The RugCoon unique?

The token represents a community of individuals who are sick of getting 'rugged', and also appreciate the devious nature of the main character, rugga as well as the satirical aura of the token itself.

What is the current price of The RugCoon?

The RugCoon is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of The RugCoon is ₦12.6530887305950991752000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of RUGGA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦21966059.2761135254056000, placing the asset at rank #6658 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is The RugCoon's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with RUGGA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 998967947.604629 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does The RugCoon fall under?

The RugCoon is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact RUGGA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables RUGGA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.