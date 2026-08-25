What is The Rug Game about?

Welcome to The Rug Game. TRG is the core governance token of The Rug Game and will exist beyond the current 10-letter game and all future games. On top of this, there are 10 game tokens: $T, $H, $E, $R, $U, $G, $G*, $A, $M, $E*. These tokens have a 4% tax, where 1% buys and burns CULT, 1% buys and burns TRG, 1% of the game token is sent to a burn wallet, and 1% is collected by a contract and held in ETH. All tokens launched on January 6th, 2023.

What makes The Rug Game unique?

The Rug Game introduces a unique mechanism where every 30-60 days from the token launch or the previous rug, the token that has burnt the least amount numerically of the gaming token, CULT, and TRG is eliminated, and the liquidity is rugged automatically. Any ETH left from the LP at the time of the rug will auto buyback TRG and send it to the TRG DAO and stakers. Additionally, the 1% ETH collected from every other community token is sent as ETH rewards to the winning community token holders. A community's corruption can be their savior, as any wallet can stake, and any wallet holding TRG or CULT can offer a bribe to the DAO. If a wallet sacrifices their TRG or CULT, they can allocate that amount of "points" to a game token of their choosing.

What's the history of The Rug Game?

All tokens launched on January 6th, 2023. The game operates on a cycle where every 30-60 days, the token with the least burns is eliminated, and the liquidity is rugged automatically.

What's next for The Rug Game?

TRG will continue to exist beyond the current 10-letter game and all future games, ensuring its longevity and role in the ecosystem.

What can The Rug Game be used for?

The Rug Game can be used for staking, offering bribes to the DAO, and allocating points to game tokens. It also rewards holders with ETH rewards based on the performance of their community tokens.

What is The Rug Game's current price?

The Rug Game trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of TRG?

With a market cap of ₦308130988.29633396400000, TRG is ranked #4003 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does The Rug Game generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of TRG?

There are 5265499541702.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

The Rug Game fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does The Rug Game compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence TRG?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does TRG behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.