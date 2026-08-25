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The live The Rug Game price today is 0 USD.TRG market cap is 226,900 USD. Track real-time TRG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live The Rug Game price today is 0 USD.TRG market cap is 226,900 USD. Track real-time TRG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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The Rug Game Logo

The Rug Game Price (TRG)

Unlisted

1 TRG to USD Live Price:

$0.000000043092
$0.000000043092$0.000000043092
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The Rug Game (TRG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:29:44 (UTC+8)

The Rug Game Price Today

The live The Rug Game (TRG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRG.

The Rug Game currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 226,900, with a circulating supply of 5.27T TRG. During the last 24 hours, TRG traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRG moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Rug Game (TRG) Market Information

$ 226.90K
$ 226.90K$ 226.90K

--
----

$ 226.90K
$ 226.90K$ 226.90K

5.27T
5.27T 5.27T

5,265,499,541,702.0
5,265,499,541,702.0 5,265,499,541,702.0

The current Market Cap of The Rug Game is $ 226.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRG is 5.27T, with a total supply of 5265499541702.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 226.90K.

The Rug Game Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for The Rug Game

The Rug Game (TRG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Rug Game (TRG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Rug Game could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Rug Game will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Rug Game Price Prediction.

What is The Rug Game (TRG)

Welcome to The Rug Game

TRG is the core governance token of the rug game & will exist beyond the current 10 letter game and all future games.

On top of this, there are 10 game tokens.

       $T $H $E $R $U $G $G* $A $M $E*

The 10 tokens above have a 4% tax. 1% buys & burns CULT, 1% which buys & burns TRG, 1% game token sent to burn wallet & 1% which is collected by a contract & held in ETH.

All of these tokens launched on January 6th 2023. Between every 30-60 days from these tokens launch or the previous rug, the token which has burnt the least amount numerically of the gaming token, CULT , and TRG is eliminated, and the liquidity is rugged automatically.

Any ETH left from the LP at the time of the rug will auto buyback TRG and send it to the TRG DAO & stakers.

At the time the token with the least burns rugs, the 1% ETH collected of every other community token is sent as ETH rewards to the winning community tokens holders.

A communities corruption can be their saviour. Any wallet can stake & any wallet that holds TRG or CULT can offer a bribe to the DAO. If a wallet sacrifices their TRG or CULT, they can allocate that amount of “points” to a game token of their choosing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The Rug Game (TRG) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About The Rug Game

What is The Rug Game about?

Welcome to The Rug Game. TRG is the core governance token of The Rug Game and will exist beyond the current 10-letter game and all future games. On top of this, there are 10 game tokens: $T, $H, $E, $R, $U, $G, $G*, $A, $M, $E*. These tokens have a 4% tax, where 1% buys and burns CULT, 1% buys and burns TRG, 1% of the game token is sent to a burn wallet, and 1% is collected by a contract and held in ETH. All tokens launched on January 6th, 2023.

What makes The Rug Game unique?

The Rug Game introduces a unique mechanism where every 30-60 days from the token launch or the previous rug, the token that has burnt the least amount numerically of the gaming token, CULT, and TRG is eliminated, and the liquidity is rugged automatically. Any ETH left from the LP at the time of the rug will auto buyback TRG and send it to the TRG DAO and stakers. Additionally, the 1% ETH collected from every other community token is sent as ETH rewards to the winning community token holders. A community's corruption can be their savior, as any wallet can stake, and any wallet holding TRG or CULT can offer a bribe to the DAO. If a wallet sacrifices their TRG or CULT, they can allocate that amount of "points" to a game token of their choosing.

What's the history of The Rug Game?

All tokens launched on January 6th, 2023. The game operates on a cycle where every 30-60 days, the token with the least burns is eliminated, and the liquidity is rugged automatically.

What's next for The Rug Game?

TRG will continue to exist beyond the current 10-letter game and all future games, ensuring its longevity and role in the ecosystem.

What can The Rug Game be used for?

The Rug Game can be used for staking, offering bribes to the DAO, and allocating points to game tokens. It also rewards holders with ETH rewards based on the performance of their community tokens.

What is The Rug Game's current price?

The Rug Game trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of TRG?

With a market cap of ₦308130988.29633396400000, TRG is ranked #4003 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does The Rug Game generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of TRG?

There are 5265499541702.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

The Rug Game fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does The Rug Game compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence TRG?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does TRG behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Rug Game

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:29:44 (UTC+8)

The Rug Game (TRG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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