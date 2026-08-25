The Root Network Price Today

The live The Root Network (ROOT) price today is $ 0, with a 17.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROOT.

The Root Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 498,336, with a circulating supply of 3.04B ROOT. During the last 24 hours, ROOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1313, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROOT moved +1.56% in the last hour and +0.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.15K.

The Root Network (ROOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 498.34K$ 498.34K $ 498.34K Volume (24H) $ 3.15K$ 3.15K $ 3.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.96M$ 1.96M $ 1.96M Circulation Supply 3.04B 3.04B 3.04B Total Supply 12,000,000,000.0 12,000,000,000.0 12,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Root Network is $ 498.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.15K. The circulating supply of ROOT is 3.04B, with a total supply of 12000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.