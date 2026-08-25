The Retirement Token Price Today

The live The Retirement Token (42069K) price today is $ 0, with a 8.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current 42069K to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 42069K.

The Retirement Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,870, with a circulating supply of 997.95M 42069K. During the last 24 hours, 42069K traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00208747, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 42069K moved -0.51% in the last hour and +6.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.80K.

The Retirement Token (42069K) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.87K$ 100.87K $ 100.87K Volume (24H) $ 4.80K$ 4.80K $ 4.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.87K$ 100.87K $ 100.87K Circulation Supply 997.95M 997.95M 997.95M Total Supply 997,954,100.398501 997,954,100.398501 997,954,100.398501

The current Market Cap of The Retirement Token is $ 100.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.80K. The circulating supply of 42069K is 997.95M, with a total supply of 997954100.398501. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.87K.