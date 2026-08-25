About THE RETIREMENT COIN Retirement is a meme coin that aims to bring its holders closer to their retirement goals. It is growing a strong community through the use of memes, collaborative efforts, and influence within the crypto community. The community is working together to create engaging animation content for various social media platforms, including Tiktok and YouTube. By pushing the project's narrative and making the meme go viral, community members are united in their goal of making retirement a reality for all.

What is the current price of THE RETIREMENT COIN?

THE RETIREMENT COIN (RETIREMENT) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 2.69% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does THE RETIREMENT COIN play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, RETIREMENT often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is RETIREMENT being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, RETIREMENT recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of THE RETIREMENT COIN?

There are 998393708.12461 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of RETIREMENT?

THE RETIREMENT COIN currently holds market rank #7201 with a market capitalization of ₦33793916.45550582060000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has THE RETIREMENT COIN performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 2.69% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does THE RETIREMENT COIN compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, RETIREMENT demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.