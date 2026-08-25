What is The Resistance Cat about?

Resistance Cat (RECA) is the new guardian on the TON blockchain, designed to ensure safety and transparency for all participants. As a dedicated Telegram mini-app, RECA offers a user-friendly platform where only thoroughly vetted projects are featured. This initiative aims to protect new entrants in the TON ecosystem from common pitfalls and scams by providing educational resources and community-driven insights.

What makes The Resistance Cat unique?

By integrating directly with TON Wallets, RECA enhances user interaction through functionalities like project voting and feedback submission, making it a central hub for trusted blockchain projects. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto world, Resistance Cat empowers you to make informed decisions with confidence.

What can The Resistance Cat be used for?

Join the Resistance Cat community and help us build a safer and more reliable TON blockchain ecosystem.

What is today's price of The Resistance Cat ($RECA)?

The live price is ₦11.3936491485510884000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 7.52%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of $RECA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of $RECA is 9841973.14, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own The Resistance Cat?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of $RECA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of The Resistance Cat today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦112135778.87871961544000, positioning The Resistance Cat at rank #5721 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is $RECA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of The Resistance Cat?

The recent price movement of 7.52% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,TON Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,TON Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.