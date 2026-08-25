The Nietzschean Dog Price Today

The live The Nietzschean Dog (RUSS) price today is $ 0, with a 36.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUSS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RUSS.

The Nietzschean Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,037.74, with a circulating supply of 964.94M RUSS. During the last 24 hours, RUSS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RUSS moved -5.98% in the last hour and +84.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Nietzschean Dog (RUSS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.04K$ 17.04K $ 17.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.04K$ 17.04K $ 17.04K Circulation Supply 964.94M 964.94M 964.94M Total Supply 964,943,389.448478 964,943,389.448478 964,943,389.448478

The current Market Cap of The Nietzschean Dog is $ 17.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUSS is 964.94M, with a total supply of 964943389.448478. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.04K.