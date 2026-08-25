What is The Nation Token about?

The Nation Token (NATO) represents a groundbreaking experiment in global financial cooperation and decentralization. Our vision is to create a token entirely owned and managed by the global community, devoid of centralized control or team ownership. NATO will be launched on the Base Network to ensure security, scalability, and accessibility for all participants. The ultimate goal of NATO is to empower people worldwide to collaborate and potentially create value through collective action. We will challenge the public to see if the token can reach a value of $0.01 per NATO, driven solely by community activity and engagement.

What makes The Nation Token unique?

1. Decentralized Ownership: NATO is designed to be fully decentralized, with no central authority or team controlling its distribution, allocation, or use. 2. Community Experiment: The project challenges the global community to collaborate and organically build value, aiming for the token to reach $0.01 per NATO. 3. Transparency and Trust: By launching on the Base Network and providing open-source smart contracts, we ensure complete transparency in the token's creation and distribution. 4. Empowerment: NATO seeks to empower individuals globally to participate in and influence a decentralized financial ecosystem.

What is the current price of The Nation Token?

Trading at ₦, The Nation Token has shown a price movement of -2.33% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact NATO's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of The Nation Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦97362059.08288084420000, ranking #5894 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

NATO recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does The Nation Token fit within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,Base Native category?

As a Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,Base Native token, NATO competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.