How much is The Mountain worth right now?

The Mountain is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 24.10% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MOUNTAIN going up or down today?

MOUNTAIN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is The Mountain today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MOUNTAIN.

What makes The Mountain different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, MOUNTAIN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MOUNTAIN exists in the market?

There are 965398543.617735 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is The Mountain's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦8.3944305756032330620000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.