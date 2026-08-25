What is The Martian Dog about?

Marvin is a community-driven Dog Meme token. It unites dog and Elon Musk enthusiasts worldwide, offering a foundation for future projects with transparent development and secure tokenomics.

What makes The Martian Dog unique?

Marvin, a Havanese, is a beloved community mascot, cherished as much by the community as by Elon Musk himself.

What's the history of The Martian Dog?

Marvin was launched on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 420,690,000,000 tokens. The token features 0/0 tax, with the contract renounced and LP burnt.

What is the current price of The Martian Dog?

The live price of The Martian Dog (MARVIN) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is The Martian Dog positioned in the market?

The Martian Dog currently sits at market rank #3965, supported by a market capitalization of ₦453715750.74811220380000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MARVIN?

The circulating supply of MARVIN is 420690000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of The Martian Dog?

During the last 24 hours, The Martian Dog traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is The Martian Dog from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

The Martian Dog reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MARVIN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for The Martian Dog?

The current price movement of -8.35% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.