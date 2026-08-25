The Little Guy Price Today

The live The Little Guy (GUY) price today is $ 0, with a 57.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GUY.

The Little Guy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 300,226, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GUY. During the last 24 hours, GUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00203084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GUY moved -1.35% in the last hour and +192.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.72K.

The Little Guy (GUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 300.23K$ 300.23K $ 300.23K Volume (24H) $ 51.72K$ 51.72K $ 51.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 300.23K$ 300.23K $ 300.23K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Little Guy is $ 300.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.72K. The circulating supply of GUY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 300.23K.