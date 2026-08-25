The Game Company Price Today

The live The Game Company (GMRT) price today is $ 0.03199603, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03199603 per GMRT.

The Game Company currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,375,820, with a circulating supply of 237.43M GMRT. During the last 24 hours, GMRT traded between $ 0.02812078 (low) and $ 0.03675902 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.849855, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GMRT moved +6.44% in the last hour and +35.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.38K.

The Game Company (GMRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.38M$ 7.38M $ 7.38M Volume (24H) $ 1.38K$ 1.38K $ 1.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.06M$ 31.06M $ 31.06M Circulation Supply 237.43M 237.43M 237.43M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Game Company is $ 7.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.38K. The circulating supply of GMRT is 237.43M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.06M.