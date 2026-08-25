the face of sarcasm Price Today

The live the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAPPA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAPPA.

the face of sarcasm currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,679.83, with a circulating supply of 668.72M KAPPA. During the last 24 hours, KAPPA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0059343, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAPPA moved -- in the last hour and +25.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.68K$ 12.68K $ 12.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.68K$ 12.68K $ 12.68K Circulation Supply 668.72M 668.72M 668.72M Total Supply 668,707,881.198445 668,707,881.198445 668,707,881.198445

The current Market Cap of the face of sarcasm is $ 12.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAPPA is 668.72M, with a total supply of 668707881.198445. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.68K.