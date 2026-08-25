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The live THE EAR STAYS ON price today is 0 USD.EAR market cap is 18,942.34 USD. Track real-time EAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live THE EAR STAYS ON price today is 0 USD.EAR market cap is 18,942.34 USD. Track real-time EAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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THE EAR STAYS ON Logo

THE EAR STAYS ON Price (EAR)

Unlisted

1 EAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00001913
$0.00001913$0.00001913
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:23:48 (UTC+8)

THE EAR STAYS ON Price Today

The live THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EAR.

THE EAR STAYS ON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,942.34, with a circulating supply of 990.00M EAR. During the last 24 hours, EAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00238649, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EAR moved -- in the last hour and +30.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Market Information

$ 18.94K
$ 18.94K$ 18.94K

--
----

$ 18.94K
$ 18.94K$ 18.94K

990.00M
990.00M 990.00M

989,996,871.0
989,996,871.0 989,996,871.0

The current Market Cap of THE EAR STAYS ON is $ 18.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EAR is 990.00M, with a total supply of 989996871.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.94K.

THE EAR STAYS ON Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00238649
$ 0.00238649$ 0.00238649

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.08%

+30.10%

+30.10%

Price Prediction for THE EAR STAYS ON

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of THE EAR STAYS ON could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price THE EAR STAYS ON will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking THE EAR STAYS ON Price Prediction.

What is THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR)

After the attempted assassination of Donald trump. EAR the meme coin was launched on pump fun and subsequently taken over by the community. The coin reflects the the amazing strength of his ear, and how THE EAR STAYS ON after being struck by a bullet. The project was launched the same day from pump fun, the dev burned his supply of 10m tokens and allowed the community to take it over. within the first 24 hrs EAR seen 80m+ volume reached ath of 29m and 9000 holders

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePolitiFiPump.fun Ecosystem

About THE EAR STAYS ON

What is THE EAR STAYS ON about?

After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the EAR meme coin was launched on Pump Fun and subsequently taken over by the community. The coin reflects the concept of resilience, symbolized by the idea that "THE EAR STAYS ON" after being struck by a bullet.

What makes THE EAR STAYS ON unique?

The project was launched on the same day as its introduction on Pump Fun, where the developer burned their supply of 10 million tokens and allowed the community to take over the project.

What's the history of THE EAR STAYS ON?

Within the first 24 hours, EAR saw a volume of over 80 million, reached an all-time high of 29 million, and gained over 9,000 holders.

What is the current live price of THE EAR STAYS ON?

THE EAR STAYS ON is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.07% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the EAR market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is THE EAR STAYS ON's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7581, supported by a market capitalization of ₦25723763.5295071780504000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 989996871.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence THE EAR STAYS ON's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About THE EAR STAYS ON

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:23:48 (UTC+8)

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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