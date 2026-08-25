THE EAR STAYS ON Price (EAR)
The live THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EAR.
THE EAR STAYS ON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,942.34, with a circulating supply of 990.00M EAR. During the last 24 hours, EAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00238649, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, EAR moved -- in the last hour and +30.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of THE EAR STAYS ON is $ 18.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EAR is 990.00M, with a total supply of 989996871.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.94K.
--
+0.08%
+30.10%
+30.10%
In 2040, the price of THE EAR STAYS ON could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
After the attempted assassination of Donald trump. EAR the meme coin was launched on pump fun and subsequently taken over by the community. The coin reflects the the amazing strength of his ear, and how THE EAR STAYS ON after being struck by a bullet. The project was launched the same day from pump fun, the dev burned his supply of 10m tokens and allowed the community to take it over. within the first 24 hrs EAR seen 80m+ volume reached ath of 29m and 9000 holders
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What is THE EAR STAYS ON about?
After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the EAR meme coin was launched on Pump Fun and subsequently taken over by the community. The coin reflects the concept of resilience, symbolized by the idea that "THE EAR STAYS ON" after being struck by a bullet.
What makes THE EAR STAYS ON unique?
The project was launched on the same day as its introduction on Pump Fun, where the developer burned their supply of 10 million tokens and allowed the community to take over the project.
What's the history of THE EAR STAYS ON?
Within the first 24 hours, EAR saw a volume of over 80 million, reached an all-time high of 29 million, and gained over 9,000 holders.
What is the current live price of THE EAR STAYS ON?
THE EAR STAYS ON is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.07% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the EAR market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is THE EAR STAYS ON's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #7581, supported by a market capitalization of ₦25723763.5295071780504000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 989996871.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence THE EAR STAYS ON's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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