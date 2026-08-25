Which blockchain network does The Dancing Squirrel run on?

The Dancing Squirrel operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BELKA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 3.45% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does The Dancing Squirrel belong to?

The Dancing Squirrel falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare BELKA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of The Dancing Squirrel?

Its market capitalization is ₦24960714.9573880635020000, placing the asset at rank #7494. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BELKA is currently circulating?

There are 999661615.386896 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for The Dancing Squirrel today?

Over the past day, BELKA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, The Dancing Squirrel fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.