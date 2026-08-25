Which blockchain network does The Css God by Virtuals run on?

The Css God by Virtuals operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WEBSIM?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does The Css God by Virtuals belong to?

The Css God by Virtuals falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WEBSIM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of The Css God by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₦47242224.86052386928000, placing the asset at rank #5718. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WEBSIM is currently circulating?

There are 999827209.5087707 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for The Css God by Virtuals today?

Over the past day, WEBSIM generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, The Css God by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.