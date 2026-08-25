About The Corgi of PolkaBridge CORGIB is not just a meme coin, but also an NFT marketplace where users can create and trade NFT memes. As a community-driven product of PolkaBridge, CORGIB aims to provide a fair launch and bring value to PBR investors.

What is the current live price of The Corgi of PolkaBridge?

The Corgi of PolkaBridge is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.77% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the CORGIB market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is The Corgi of PolkaBridge's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7244, supported by a market capitalization of ₦32142584.23087672364000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 37229564277512.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence The Corgi of PolkaBridge's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.