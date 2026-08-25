The Cocktailbar is an interactive virtual showroom that streamlines online luxury businesses using a CadGL 3D Configurator. It allows users to configure and customize their products in 3D, showcasing their luxury goods in a virtual environment.

What is the current price of The Cocktailbar?

The live price of The Cocktailbar (COC) is ₦5038.1928892877876000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is The Cocktailbar positioned in the market?

The Cocktailbar currently sits at market rank #4161, supported by a market capitalization of ₦252107912.97162280776000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of COC?

The circulating supply of COC is 50000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of The Cocktailbar?

During the last 24 hours, The Cocktailbar traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is The Cocktailbar from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

The Cocktailbar reached an all-time high of ₦1069047.4949609520632000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦963.2590243206505392000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is COC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for The Cocktailbar?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.