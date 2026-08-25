What is the current price of The BnB Fish?

The BnB Fish is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -0.69% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of The BnB Fish is ₦2.3823319147570546924000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of YULI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦29012386.22284212784000, placing the asset at rank #7438 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is The BnB Fish's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with YULI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does The BnB Fish fall under?

The BnB Fish is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact YULI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables YULI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.