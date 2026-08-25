The Black Calf Price Today

The live The Black Calf (BABYANSEM) price today is $ 0, with a 27.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYANSEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYANSEM.

The Black Calf currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,805, with a circulating supply of 999.89M BABYANSEM. During the last 24 hours, BABYANSEM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0034959, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYANSEM moved -1.05% in the last hour and -15.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Black Calf (BABYANSEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.81K$ 42.81K $ 42.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.81K$ 42.81K $ 42.81K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,893,082.085918 999,893,082.085918 999,893,082.085918

The current Market Cap of The Black Calf is $ 42.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYANSEM is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999893082.085918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.81K.