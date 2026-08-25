The Bitcoin Mascot Price Today

The live The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) price today is $ 0.00245399, with a 52.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BITTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00245399 per BITTY.

The Bitcoin Mascot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,452,297, with a circulating supply of 999.34M BITTY. During the last 24 hours, BITTY traded between $ 0.00145673 (low) and $ 0.00284378 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0200771, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BITTY moved +3.33% in the last hour and +298.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.84K.

The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.45M$ 2.45M $ 2.45M Volume (24H) $ 268.84K$ 268.84K $ 268.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.45M$ 2.45M $ 2.45M Circulation Supply 999.34M 999.34M 999.34M Total Supply 999,336,882.368537 999,336,882.368537 999,336,882.368537

The current Market Cap of The Bitcoin Mascot is $ 2.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.84K. The circulating supply of BITTY is 999.34M, with a total supply of 999336882.368537. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.45M.