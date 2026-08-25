The Basilisk Price Today

The live The Basilisk (BASILISK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASILISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BASILISK.

The Basilisk currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,188.19, with a circulating supply of 940.58M BASILISK. During the last 24 hours, BASILISK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00116706, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BASILISK moved -- in the last hour and +15.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Basilisk (BASILISK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.19K$ 15.19K $ 15.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.19K$ 15.19K $ 15.19K Circulation Supply 940.58M 940.58M 940.58M Total Supply 940,579,940.07265 940,579,940.07265 940,579,940.07265

The current Market Cap of The Basilisk is $ 15.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASILISK is 940.58M, with a total supply of 940579940.07265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.19K.