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The live The African Bull price today is 0 USD.SUNUSI market cap is 42,484 USD. Track real-time SUNUSI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live The African Bull price today is 0 USD.SUNUSI market cap is 42,484 USD. Track real-time SUNUSI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SUNUSI Price Info

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SUNUSI Price Forecast

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The African Bull Logo

The African Bull Price (SUNUSI)

Unlisted

1 SUNUSI to USD Live Price:

$0.00004235
$0.00004235$0.00004235
-12.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The African Bull (SUNUSI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:20:07 (UTC+8)

The African Bull Price Today

The live The African Bull (SUNUSI) price today is $ 0, with a 8.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUNUSI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUNUSI.

The African Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,484, with a circulating supply of 953.92M SUNUSI. During the last 24 hours, SUNUSI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUNUSI moved -1.78% in the last hour and -16.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The African Bull (SUNUSI) Market Information

$ 42.48K
$ 42.48K$ 42.48K

--
----

$ 42.48K
$ 42.48K$ 42.48K

953.92M
953.92M 953.92M

953,915,781.0
953,915,781.0 953,915,781.0

The current Market Cap of The African Bull is $ 42.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUNUSI is 953.92M, with a total supply of 953915781.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.48K.

The African Bull Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.78%

-8.66%

-16.20%

-16.20%

Price Prediction for The African Bull

The African Bull (SUNUSI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUNUSI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The African Bull (SUNUSI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The African Bull could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The African Bull will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUNUSI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The African Bull Price Prediction.

What is The African Bull (SUNUSI)

SUNUSI token is design to portray the power of blockchain in ensuring sanity, hope and charity in the crypto Industry.

a community-driven Solana memecoin built for traders who value speed, transparency, and fair launches. Launched on Pump.fun, the project embraces the viral culture of Solana while focusing on growing a strong and active community. With no complicated roadmap, the token is designed to let the community shape its future through engagement, memes, and organic adoption. As liquidity and awareness increase, the project aims to become a recognizable part of the Solana memecoin ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The African Bull (SUNUSI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About The African Bull

What is The African Bull's current price?

The African Bull trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -8.66% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SUNUSI?

With a market cap of ₦57693419.59797907504000, SUNUSI is ranked #6522 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does The African Bull generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SUNUSI?

There are 953915781.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

The African Bull fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does The African Bull compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SUNUSI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SUNUSI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The African Bull

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:20:07 (UTC+8)

The African Bull (SUNUSI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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