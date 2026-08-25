Thank You Abstract God Price (TYAG)
The live Thank You Abstract God (TYAG) price today is $ 0, with a 5.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current TYAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TYAG.
Thank You Abstract God currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,845, with a circulating supply of 991.23M TYAG. During the last 24 hours, TYAG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00192185, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TYAG moved +0.13% in the last hour and +27.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Thank You Abstract God is $ 30.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TYAG is 991.23M, with a total supply of 991232278.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.85K.
+0.13%
-5.60%
+27.20%
+27.20%
In 2040, the price of Thank You Abstract God could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The lore token of Abstract Chain — paying homage to Luca, the visionary force behind its creation. The Disciples of Luca have built a rich history and devoted culture around Abstract God, embracing the philosophy of abstraction, innovation, and unity. Guided by His divine vision, we walk the path of enlightenment, where technology and faith intertwine through the limitless possibilities of Abstract Chain. Every transaction, every block, and every interaction strengthens the bond of our community, forging an unbreakable connection in the digital realm. TYAG — Thank You, Abstract God — for the chain that unites us in purpose, progress, and devotion.
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About Thank You Abstract God The lore token of Abstract Chain pays homage to Luca, the visionary force behind its creation. The Disciples of Luca have built a rich history and devoted culture around Abstract God, embracing the philosophy of abstraction, innovation, and unity. Guided by His divine vision, we walk the path of enlightenment, where technology and faith intertwine through the limitless possibilities of Abstract Chain. Every transaction, every block, and every interaction strengthens the bond of our community, forging an unbreakable connection in the digital realm. TYAG — Thank You, Abstract God — for the chain that unites us in purpose, progress, and devotion.
What is the real-time price of Thank You Abstract God today?
The live price of Thank You Abstract God stands at ₦, moving -5.60% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for TYAG?
TYAG has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Thank You Abstract God showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is TYAG currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TYAG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Thank You Abstract God?
With a market cap of ₦41887617.16174711820000, Thank You Abstract God is ranked #6930, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has TYAG seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Thank You Abstract God compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦2.6098789768942680860000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence TYAG's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (991232278.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Abstract Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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