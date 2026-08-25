Thala Price (THL)
The live Thala (THL) price today is $ 0.00873741, with a 2.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current THL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00873741 per THL.
Thala currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 632,549, with a circulating supply of 72.39M THL. During the last 24 hours, THL traded between $ 0.00834895 (low) and $ 0.00936569 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.00708548.
In short-term performance, THL moved -- in the last hour and +11.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.25K.
The current Market Cap of Thala is $ 632.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.25K. The circulating supply of THL is 72.39M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 873.75K.
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+2.78%
+11.29%
+11.29%
In 2040, the price of Thala could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Thala is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol native to the Aptos blockchain. The protocol revolves around two key products: Move Dollar and Thala Swap.
Move Dollar, or MOD, is an Aptos-native stablecoin used to transact, facilitate, and interact with various other DeFi protocols in the ecosystem, while acting as a store of value, a medium of exchange, and a unit of account. MOD is an over-collateralized, yield-bearing stablecoin backed by a basket of on-chain assets. Its diverse collateral base of liquid staked derivatives, liquidity pool tokens, deposit receipt tokens, and RWAs ensures its decentralized, censorship-resistant nature without compromising capital efficiency. Thala Swap is an automated market maker that enables dynamic pool weightings. The protocol supports weighted pools, stable pools, and liquidity bootstrapping pools, among others. Thala Swap unlocks additional use cases for MOD, and the protocol's ownership of liquidity enables deep, long-term liquidity that can exist largely un-incentivized. Dynamic pool weightings, and more specifically, the liquidity bootstrapping pool (LBP), powers Thala's third product. Built on top of Thala Swap, Thala's launchpad provides a safe and equitable way of distributing tokens for both projects and market participants.
$THL is the governance token of Thala, where token holders can vote on crucial decisions and enact protocol-wide changes. This includes but is not limited to: adjustments to protocol parameters such as swap fees, vault interest rates, mint fees, etc, contract upgrades that are executable only through governance to ensure the continued development of the protocol, treasury deployments, including treasury swaps with partner protocols, contributor compensation, audits, and more, additional product and cross-chain deployments to expand Thala’s product suite.
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What is the current price of Thala?
Thala is trading at ₦11.8654331355234523596000, experiencing a price movement of 2.78% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Thala is ₦4250.5508742508828000, while the ATL is ₦9.6221064563856693488000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of THL today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦859003739.60272257644000, placing the asset at rank #3300 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Thala's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with THL.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 72394962.01766476 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Thala fall under?
Thala is part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Aptos Ecosystem,Stablecoin Issuer,Liquid Staking classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact THL's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables THL to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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