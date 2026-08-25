Tevaera Price Today

The live Tevaera (TEVA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TEVA.

Tevaera currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 553,015, with a circulating supply of 1.13B TEVA. During the last 24 hours, TEVA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.068387, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TEVA moved -0.64% in the last hour and -0.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.96K.

Tevaera (TEVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 553.02K$ 553.02K $ 553.02K Volume (24H) $ 1.96K$ 1.96K $ 1.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.97M$ 1.97M $ 1.97M Circulation Supply 1.13B 1.13B 1.13B Total Supply 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tevaera is $ 553.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.96K. The circulating supply of TEVA is 1.13B, with a total supply of 4000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.97M.