testibull Price Today

The live testibull (TESTIBULL) price today is $ 0, with a 2.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current TESTIBULL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TESTIBULL.

testibull currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,950, with a circulating supply of 999.75M TESTIBULL. During the last 24 hours, TESTIBULL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00551229, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TESTIBULL moved -0.91% in the last hour and +43.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

testibull (TESTIBULL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.95K$ 28.95K $ 28.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.95K$ 28.95K $ 28.95K Circulation Supply 999.75M 999.75M 999.75M Total Supply 999,747,799.65866 999,747,799.65866 999,747,799.65866

The current Market Cap of testibull is $ 28.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TESTIBULL is 999.75M, with a total supply of 999747799.65866. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.95K.