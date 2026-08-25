About Terry In The Trenches Terry in the Trenches is a memecoin created to honor and celebrate those who trade tokens daily, often referred to as "trenches." At its heart is the story of Terry, a determined turtle who symbolizes resilience, positivity, and joy in the often chaotic world of trading. This project aims to make the experience of trading memecoins not only rewarding but also fun and lighthearted. Terry represents the unwavering spirit of the community, bringing humor and a sense of camaraderie to traders worldwide while reminding everyone to embrace the ups and downs with a smile.

What is the current live price of Terry In The Trenches?

Terry In The Trenches is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.74% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TERRY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Terry In The Trenches's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7078, supported by a market capitalization of ₦36992014.63725049440000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 912187702.645303 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Terry In The Trenches's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.