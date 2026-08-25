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The live Terry In The Trenches price today is 0 USD.TERRY market cap is 27,240 USD. Track real-time TERRY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Terry In The Trenches price today is 0 USD.TERRY market cap is 27,240 USD. Track real-time TERRY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Terry In The Trenches Logo

Terry In The Trenches Price (TERRY)

Unlisted

1 TERRY to USD Live Price:

$0.00002942
$0.00002942$0.00002942
+1.93%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Terry In The Trenches (TERRY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:18:31 (UTC+8)

Terry In The Trenches Price Today

The live Terry In The Trenches (TERRY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current TERRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TERRY.

Terry In The Trenches currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,240, with a circulating supply of 912.19M TERRY. During the last 24 hours, TERRY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03385244, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TERRY moved -0.76% in the last hour and +34.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Terry In The Trenches (TERRY) Market Information

$ 27.24K
$ 27.24K$ 27.24K

--
----

$ 27.55K
$ 27.55K$ 27.55K

912.19M
912.19M 912.19M

912,187,702.645303
912,187,702.645303 912,187,702.645303

The current Market Cap of Terry In The Trenches is $ 27.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TERRY is 912.19M, with a total supply of 912187702.645303. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.55K.

Terry In The Trenches Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03385244
$ 0.03385244$ 0.03385244

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.76%

+2.74%

+34.38%

+34.38%

Price Prediction for Terry In The Trenches

Terry In The Trenches (TERRY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TERRY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Terry In The Trenches (TERRY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Terry In The Trenches could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Terry In The Trenches will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TERRY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Terry In The Trenches Price Prediction.

What is Terry In The Trenches (TERRY)

Terry in the Trenches is a memecoin created to honor and celebrate those who trade tokens daily, often referred to as "trenches." At its heart is the story of Terry, a determined turtle who symbolizes resilience, positivity, and joy in the often chaotic world of trading. This project aims to make the experience of trading memecoins not only rewarding but also fun and lighthearted. Terry represents the unwavering spirit of the community, bringing humor and a sense of camaraderie to traders worldwide while reminding everyone to embrace the ups and downs with a smile.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Terry In The Trenches (TERRY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Terry In The Trenches

About Terry In The Trenches Terry in the Trenches is a memecoin created to honor and celebrate those who trade tokens daily, often referred to as "trenches." At its heart is the story of Terry, a determined turtle who symbolizes resilience, positivity, and joy in the often chaotic world of trading. This project aims to make the experience of trading memecoins not only rewarding but also fun and lighthearted. Terry represents the unwavering spirit of the community, bringing humor and a sense of camaraderie to traders worldwide while reminding everyone to embrace the ups and downs with a smile.

What is the current live price of Terry In The Trenches?

Terry In The Trenches is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.74% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TERRY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Terry In The Trenches's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7078, supported by a market capitalization of ₦36992014.63725049440000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 912187702.645303 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Terry In The Trenches's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Terry In The Trenches

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:18:31 (UTC+8)

Terry In The Trenches (TERRY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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