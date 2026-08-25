What is Terminal about?

Terminal is a superchain tokens marketplace designed to unite multiple markets for a seamless, socially connected trading experience. It integrates with the Farcaster social graph to bring community-driven insights into the trading process. With Privy for easy email sign-up, funding, and smart wallet creation—no wallet needed—Terminal offers accessible tools for onchain communities, with support expanding to Solana and more chains.

Which blockchain network does Terminal run on?

Terminal operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TERMINAL?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -2.77% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Terminal belong to?

Terminal falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Launchpad,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,AI Applications category. This classification helps investors compare TERMINAL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Terminal?

Its market capitalization is ₦103832945.63745127760000, placing the asset at rank #5800. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TERMINAL is currently circulating?

There are 999872770.0617284 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Terminal today?

Over the past day, TERMINAL generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Terminal fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.