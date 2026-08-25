What is TEN about?

TEN simplifies staking and farming with the most liquid BSC LP's available and provides a robust yield earning environment on the market while adapting to daily liquidity needs of different pools. TEN is decentralized finance, simplified!

Which blockchain network does TEN run on?

TEN operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TENFI?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 4.83% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does TEN belong to?

TEN falls under the Yield Farming,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Yield Aggregator category. This classification helps investors compare TENFI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of TEN?

Its market capitalization is ₦93531131.28215824344000, placing the asset at rank #5933. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TENFI is currently circulating?

There are 152965068.91455013 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for TEN today?

Over the past day, TENFI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, TEN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.