What is Tema about?

$TEMA is the official token representing Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, with a massive online following of over 2.7 million on TikTok, 1.7 million on YouTube, and 314,000 on Instagram. This isn't just another meme coin; $TEMA bridges the gap between a globally recognized online personality and the exciting world of Web3, offering a unique investment opportunity tied to a proven, highly engaged audience.

What makes Tema unique?

By holding $TEMA, you become part of a vibrant and rapidly growing community built around Tema's captivating content and undeniable charisma. This established fanbase, already deeply connected and engaged, provides a solid foundation for organic growth and long-term community development, setting $TEMA apart from fleeting meme trends. We're not just capitalizing on a viral moment; we're establishing a sustainable ecosystem powered by a pre-existing, massive audience.

What's the history of Tema?

Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, has built a massive online following across multiple platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, amassing over 2.7 million, 1.7 million, and 314,000 followers respectively. This established fanbase has been a key factor in the creation and launch of the $TEMA token.

What's next for Tema?

Our team is committed to delivering genuine value and building a thriving community beyond the initial excitement of the token launch. The $TEMA roadmap includes ensuring the token maintains utility and long-term value. This multifaceted approach fosters loyalty and engagement, strengthening the $TEMA ecosystem.

What can Tema be used for?

The $TEMA token operates on a system designed to reward holders and promote community growth. To ensure smooth transactions, please use sufficient slippage on exchanges. Investing in $TEMA is not simply a financial opportunity; it's an investment in a thriving community built around a beloved online icon. Join us in creating a sustainable and exciting Web3 project where the power of social media influence meets the innovative potential of blockchain technology.

What is the current trading price of Tema?

Tema (TEMA) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 1.18% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Tema's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in TEMA?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Tema's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6172 with a market capitalization of ₦76399917.45510556404000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about TEMA?

With 999931559.916681 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Tema's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Tema stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, TEMA continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.