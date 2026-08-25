Tegbotsystem Price Today

The live Tegbotsystem (TEG) price today is $ 0.02743337, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current TEG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02743337 per TEG.

Tegbotsystem currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 118,179, with a circulating supply of 4.31M TEG. During the last 24 hours, TEG traded between $ 0.02637288 (low) and $ 0.02963821 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.224732, while the all-time low was $ 0.01853866.

In short-term performance, TEG moved +0.13% in the last hour and +26.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 119.22.

Tegbotsystem (TEG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 118.18K$ 118.18K $ 118.18K Volume (24H) $ 119.22$ 119.22 $ 119.22 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 137.16K$ 137.16K $ 137.16K Circulation Supply 4.31M 4.31M 4.31M Total Supply 4,999,980.087536065 4,999,980.087536065 4,999,980.087536065

The current Market Cap of Tegbotsystem is $ 118.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 119.22. The circulating supply of TEG is 4.31M, with a total supply of 4999980.087536065. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.16K.