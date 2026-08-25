TeamPL Token Price Today

The live TeamPL Token (TMPL) price today is $ 0.00239787, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TMPL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00239787 per TMPL.

TeamPL Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 334,922, with a circulating supply of 139.67M TMPL. During the last 24 hours, TMPL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.153882, while the all-time low was $ 0.00239643.

In short-term performance, TMPL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.48.

TeamPL Token (TMPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 334.92K$ 334.92K $ 334.92K Volume (24H) $ 1.48$ 1.48 $ 1.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.40M$ 2.40M $ 2.40M Circulation Supply 139.67M 139.67M 139.67M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TeamPL Token is $ 334.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48. The circulating supply of TMPL is 139.67M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.40M.